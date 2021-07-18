Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to “Buy”

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Shares of SMFKY opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.42.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.