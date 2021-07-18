Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given a $264.62 Price Target at BTIG Research

BTIG Research set a $264.62 price target on Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.74.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $250.82 on Wednesday. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion and a PE ratio of -66.01.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,257,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

