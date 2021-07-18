Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

