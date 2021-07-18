Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Short Interest Update

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a growth of 77.1% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SOEN opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03. Solar Enertech has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.15.
About Solar Enertech
