SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $236.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.60 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.05.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $261,125.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,697 shares of company stock worth $10,294,803. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

