Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Short Interest Up 86.4% in June

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 86.4% from the June 15th total of 761,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CEO Pankaj Mohan acquired 32,000 shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $88,200 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONN stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

