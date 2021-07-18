South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJI. Mizuho lifted their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 2,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $63,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJI opened at $25.56 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

