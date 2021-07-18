Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lifted to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $68.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCCO. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Copper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Southern Copper from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Southern Copper has a 1 year low of $42.02 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $366,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 125.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 392.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.