SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of XHE opened at $122.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.49. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $131.45.

