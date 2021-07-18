Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Down 62.9% in June

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the June 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 98,330 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $1,507,398.90. Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,055,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 47.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 108,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,744. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

