Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SEPJF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Spectris has a one year low of $29.53 and a one year high of $50.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.23.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.