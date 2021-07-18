Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Spero Therapeutics were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,680 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of SPRO stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

