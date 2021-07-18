Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President Sells $46,000.00 in Stock

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $22.52 on Friday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $386.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.18.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $30.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 44,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

