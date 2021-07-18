Splash Beverage Group, Inc.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Quiet Period Set To End on July 21st

Splash Beverage Group’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) quiet period will end on Wednesday, July 21st. Splash Beverage Group had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on June 11th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Splash Beverage Group stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Splash Beverage Group has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $15.30.
Splash Beverage Group Company Profile
