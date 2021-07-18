Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 281,600 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 728,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 140,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,399. The stock has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.37. Spok has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,085,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,363,000 after purchasing an additional 177,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 96,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 148.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75,728 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spok in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spok by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 124,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 55,652 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It offers Spok Healthcare Console that helps operators perform directory searches and code calls, as well as messaging and paging; Spok Web-Based Directory that enables staff to send messages from the directory; Spok Web-Based On-Call Scheduling, which keeps personnel, calendars, and on-call scheduling information updated; Spok Speech to process routine phone requests, including transfers, directory assistance, messaging, and paging; and Spok Call Recording and Quality Management, which records, monitors, and scores operators' conversations.

