Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) PT Raised to $95.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.46% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -159.62 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $977,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $80,284.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 253,291 shares of company stock worth $18,390,230. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprout Social by 562.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

