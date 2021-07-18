Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Sells $1,303,600.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00.

Shares of Square stock traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,879,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,401,091. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $117.00 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $108.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.98.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Square by 55.0% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,492,627,000 after buying an additional 3,895,906 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 32.9% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 12.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.74.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.