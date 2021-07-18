SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.00.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.