Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Acquires $28,289.20 in Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Director Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 3,590 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $28,289.20.

Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 20th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc purchased 1,174 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $8,065.38.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 4,871 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $38,188.64.

On Friday, May 14th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 3,256 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $25,787.52.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 2,553 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $20,270.82.

On Thursday, April 29th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,528 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $11,765.60.

On Monday, April 26th, Jch Crenshaw Holdings, Llc acquired 1,222 shares of Stabilis Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $8,725.08.

NASDAQ:SLNG opened at $8.36 on Friday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 234,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

