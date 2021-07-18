Stably USD (USDS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $59.00

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 34.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Stably USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00004225 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $761,571.46 and approximately $59.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Stably USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00049482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.05 or 0.00812901 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,541,701 coins and its circulating supply is 570,070 coins. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

Buying and Selling Stably USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stably USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stably USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.