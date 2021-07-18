STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.60.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $10,414,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

