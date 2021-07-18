Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Stock Position Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,337 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.90% of Standex International worth $57,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter worth $145,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $88.94 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

