Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $12.49 Million Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 244,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,011 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

