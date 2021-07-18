Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

MUB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.75. 1,311,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,942. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $114.91 and a 12 month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.