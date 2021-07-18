Stephen Weise Sells 7,500 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $1,254,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $153.28 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.99.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Freshpet’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Freshpet by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 217.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

