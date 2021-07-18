Steven F. Siegel Sells 7,500 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BRX opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 23,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 35,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

