Steven M. Weddell Sells 25,976 Shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56.

FTCV stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,873,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

