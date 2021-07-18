Stifel Financial Corp Buys 10,823 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 161.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,277,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,591,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,413,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 162,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,014,000 after purchasing an additional 106,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

