Stifel Financial Corp Buys 53,591 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,591 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Aegon by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after buying an additional 85,129 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 69,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares during the period.
AEG opened at $4.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.45. Aegon has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $5.11.
Aegon Profile
Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.
Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.