Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 233,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 12.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

