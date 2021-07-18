Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 52.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,429,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 436.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 113,210 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in KB Financial Group in the first quarter worth $3,794,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $2,976,000. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.30 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

