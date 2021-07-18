Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Price Target to C$1.80

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.80.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.24. Pure Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

