StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.
OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.90.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
Featured Story: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.