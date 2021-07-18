StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Short Interest Update

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.009 dividend. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of StorageVault Canada in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.63.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

