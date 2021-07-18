Stox (STX) Price Hits $0.0089 on Exchanges

Stox (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Stox coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stox has a market cap of $452,588.07 and approximately $39.00 worth of Stox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stox has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Stox

Stox is a PoX (Proof-of-Transfer) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Stox’s total supply is 54,113,384 coins and its circulating supply is 50,718,992 coins. Stox’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin . The Reddit community for Stox is /r/STOX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stox’s official website is www.stox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

