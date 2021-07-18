Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Buys $1,664,101.44 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Director Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 26,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,664,101.44.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,905. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 288.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after buying an additional 537,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

