SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,800 shares, a growth of 61.7% from the June 15th total of 251,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SSY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. The company had a trading volume of 67,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 11.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Howard E. Turner sold 53,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $166,673.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Insiders sold 211,121 shares of company stock worth $946,174 over the last quarter. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 1,691.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 153,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.