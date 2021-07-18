SuperCoin Price Tops $0.0019 (SUPER)

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 18th. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $101,079.47 and approximately $3.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperCoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,245,556 coins. SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

