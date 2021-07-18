Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,947 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $3,105,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

