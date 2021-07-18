Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It is developing several product candidates in neurology and psychiatry to address opportunities in epilepsy and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rockville, Maryland. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.34. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. Analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

