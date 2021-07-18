SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Acquires $294,010.00 in Stock

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $588.02 per share, with a total value of $294,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,133.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $561.76 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $214.78 and a twelve month high of $608.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.50.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.