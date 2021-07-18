Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Raised to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SVCBF. Pareto Securities upgraded Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Danske cut shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.78.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

