Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWCH. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 747.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $997,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,210,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,583,520.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 175,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $3,338,966.30. Insiders have sold 1,715,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,432,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Switch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.