Switcheo One Day Trading Volume Tops $232,674.00 (SWTH)

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Switcheo has a total market capitalization of $23.23 million and $232,674.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Switcheo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Switcheo has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switcheo Coin Profile

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,560,036,138 coins and its circulating supply is 1,494,273,716 coins. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo . Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo . Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Switcheo is switcheo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Switcheo is a NEO-based token built to reward the users using the Switcheo Network, a cryptocurrency exchange. The token holders will receive bonuses on the commissions charged when trading on the Switcheo Network and receive a 50% discount when trading Switcheo as well. “

Switcheo Coin Trading

