Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 56,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Sykes Enterprises worth $20,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the first quarter worth $616,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 17.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 4.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Sidoti cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

