Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.31.

Synaptics stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Synaptics will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,631 shares of company stock valued at $739,815 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

