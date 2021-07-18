Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.31.
Synaptics stock opened at $144.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $68.63 and a fifty-two week high of $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $388,700.00. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,631 shares of company stock valued at $739,815 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth about $209,000.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.