SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will announce sales of $5.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.18 billion and the highest is $5.30 billion. SYNNEX reported sales of $6.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year sales of $21.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $21.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.38 billion to $22.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total value of $496,797.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,207 shares of company stock valued at $4,561,041 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNX stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,047. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

