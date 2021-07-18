T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by Fusion Capital LLC

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 2.9% of Fusion Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.41. 1,843,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,383. The company has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $212.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.08.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,274 shares of company stock worth $6,228,147. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

