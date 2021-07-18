TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Short Interest Update

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 21,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE TAL traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,166,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,706,422. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.65. TAL Education Group has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

TAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

