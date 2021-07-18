Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0665 on Major Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 18th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. Tapmydata has a market capitalization of $827,810.57 and approximately $263,371.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00376326 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012447 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.94 or 0.01569754 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,457,523 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.