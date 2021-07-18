Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TSHA. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $19.00 on Thursday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The firm has a market cap of $720.48 million and a P/E ratio of -5.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $251,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan bought 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $26,149.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 9.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,179,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,234,000 after acquiring an additional 179,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

