TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.47% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.92 on Friday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

